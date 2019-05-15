CORRECTED-MTN Nigeria plans to sell shares via public offering in future

(Corrects company name in headline)

ABUJA, May 15 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria said on Wednesday it planned to offer its shares to new investors through a public offering in the future, in a move to strengthen local ownership in the telecoms company.

The company’s shares will be listed in Nigeria on Thursday.

MTN said it has received approval from the Nigerian Stock Exchange to list on its premium board by way of introduction, giving existing MTN Nigeria shareholders access to trade their shares on the bourse. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Emmanuel)