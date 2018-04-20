FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

MTN appoints investment firms for Nigerian unit's IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, April 20 (Reuters) - South African telecoms firm MTN has appointed Nigerian investment firm Chapel Hill Denham as lead issuing house for the initial public offering of its Nigerian business in Lagos later this year, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

South Africa’s Rand Merchant Bank, Renaissance Capital and Vetiva Capital were picked as joint issuers. The telecoms firm also appointed seven placement agents that would help market the offering, the sources said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)

