October 19, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MTN court case on Nigerian funds transfer set for end Oct -lawyer

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A hearing in the court case between MTN and Nigeria’s central bank in a dispute over the alleged illegal transfer of $8.1 billion of funds by the telecoms firm, has been set for Oct. 30, a lawyer for MTN said on Friday.

A separate hearing between MTN and the attorney general over an alleged $2 billion unpaid tax bill has been scheduled for Nov. 8 at the same court, the lawyer told Reuters. (Reporting by Didi Akinyelure and Alexis Akwagyiram Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)

