October 23, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MTN says still in talks with Nigeria over $8.1 bln transfer row

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm MTN said on Tuesday that it was continuing to hold talks with Nigerian officials to find a mutually acceptable solution to a dispute over the alleged transfer of $8.1 billion of funds.

“Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a further announcement is made,” MTN said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sunil Nair)

