South Africa's MTN sees debut Nigeria stock market listing in early 2019

LAGOS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN said on Monday its debut stock market listing in Nigeria may slip into early 2019 because it needs to work on the format for the share sale.

The telecoms firm said on a call with analysts that it wanted to honour its obligation to the Nigerian government to list its shares in the West African country.

It also said it was engaging with Nigeria to resolve a $10.1 billion demand from authorities there. (Reporting by Didi Akinyelure Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)