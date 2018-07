ABUJA, July 8 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria is yet to file its application for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), Nigeria’s securities regulator said on Sunday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s statement came after domestic media reported on Thursday that the local arm of the South African telecom’s giant was ready for its shares to be listed. (Reporting by Felix Onuah and Chijioke Ohuocha Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)