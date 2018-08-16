FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

MTN Nigeria signs 200 bln naira loan with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria said on Thursday it had signed a 200 billion naira ($636 million) loan facility with a consortium of 12 local lenders to fund capital expenditure and working capital.

The seven-year facility will enable MTN expand its voice network and data service, the company said in a statement. It said the loan denominated in the local currency has a two-year moratorium and a five-year repayment plan.

$1 = 314.50 naira Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
