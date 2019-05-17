MTN Nigeria quoted up 10% in pre-market bids after debut $6.5 bln listing

ABUJA, May 17 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria shares rose another 10% to 108.90 naira in pre-market bids on Friday after its debut $6.5 billion stock market listing on the Lagos bourse.

Nigeria’s biggest telecoms firm, owned by South Africa’s MTN Group, listed in Lagos on Thursday in a flotation that made it the second-largest company on the exchange by market value after Dangote Cement.

A total of 150,000 bid orders had been placed for the stock by 0847 GMT. The shares, which listed at 90 naira, closed 10% higher at 99 naira on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey)