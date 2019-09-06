MTN Nigeria shares hit three-month high after partial reopening

ABUJA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares of MTN Nigeria hit a three-month high on Friday after the telecoms firm’s offices partially reopened following a shutdown due to anti-South African attacks in the West African country.

The local unit of South Africa’s MTN Group closed all stores and service centres in Nigeria after its facilities in three cities were attacked following days of riots in South Africa chiefly targeting foreign-owned, including Nigerian, businesses. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)