ABUJA, May 17 (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria said on Friday it has signed a 200 billion naira ($653 million) loan with seven local banks, a day after it floated on the Lagos bourse in a debut stock market listing.

The seven-year loan deal coordinated by Citibank was signed with a consortium of Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank , FCMB, United Bank for Africa and First Bank. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Edmund Blair)