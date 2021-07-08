Nigerian revenue service seeks to freeze MultiChoice Africa accounts

HARARE, July 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s revenue service said on Thursday it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of MultiChoice Africa and its Nigerian subsidiary because the companies had refused it access to their servers for auditing.
The banks would have to recover 1.8 trillion naira ($4.4 billion), Federal Inland Revenue Service executive chairman Muhammad Nami said in a statement.
$1 = 411.0000 naira Reporting by Camillus Eboh Editing by Mark Potter
