ABUJA, March 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian fertiliser maker Notore plans to seek shareholder approval this month for a 40 billion naira ($131 mln) capital raise, the company said on Friday.

Notore said it would offer shares to the public or to existing shareholders, or bonds as a standalone or under a programme through book building, it said, adding that the shareholder vote will happen on March 26. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Barbara Lewis)