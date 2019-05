LAGOS, May 31 (Reuters) - The CEO of Nigerian oil company Oando said on Friday he rejected the conclusion of the financial watchdog which barred him from directing public companies for five years over a series of financial infractions.

Wale Tinubu told Reuters the company reserved the right to take legal action against the regulator, Nigeria’s Security and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram Writing by Peter Graff)