Nigeria's Oando has received notification of share suspension

LAGOS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Oando Plc said on Wednesday it has received a communication from the stock exchange suspending trading in its shares, as directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and that it was reviewing the correspondence.

The SEC on Wednesday suspended trading in Oando shares after the regulator said it suspected insider dealing and discrepancies in the energy company’s shareholding structure.

The oil company said it will state its position as soon as possible as it was committed to acting in the interest of all shareholders. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)