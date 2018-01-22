Nigeria's Oando says it has resolved dispute with major shareholder

ABUJA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Oando has addressed all the issues raised by a key shareholder, Dahiru Mangal, and will consider a board appointment for him, the energy company said on Monday.

Oando has been in a drawn-out conflict with Mangal, who petitioned Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year, alleging financial mismanagement at the firm.

The SEC has ordered a forensic audit into the oil company’s shareholding structure citing concerns about possible insider trading. (Reporting by Chiji Ohuocha in Abuja; Editing by Adrian Croft)