LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC has issued crude export contracts that are expected to last two years instead of the usual one year, trading sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A partial preliminary list showed 30 companies including the world’s largest energy traders Vitol, Trafigura and Glencore.

The final list could contain between 50 to 60 companies, the sources added. (Reporting By Julia Payne, Amanda Cooper and Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)