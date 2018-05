YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 26 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on an onshore oil rig in Nigeria’s Niger Delta on Saturday, three witnesses told Reuters, adding that the fire was still burning as of noon.

The barge rig, the Majestic, is operated by Nigerian oil firm Depthwize, according to the company's website. (here)

Depthwize did not immediately respond to a call and email seeking comment. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi Writing by Paul Carsten Editing by Alison Williams)