ABUJA, March 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil firm is spending 100 billion-120 billion naira ($262 million-$315 million) a month on fuel subsidies, the company’s head said on Thursday.

Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), made the comment while speaking to reporters in the capital Abuja. ($1 = 380.5500 naira) (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Hugh Lawson)