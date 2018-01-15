FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Energy
January 15, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria's NNPC cancels 1.55 mln tonne tender to buy gasoline - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -

* Nigerian state oil company NNPC cancelled a tender it issued last week to buy up to 1.55 million tonnes of gasoline from January to April, sources said on Monday

* The company was seeking 42 cargoes of gasoline, each 37,000 tonnes, on top of the volumes NNPC is taking via ongoing crude-for-product swap contracts

* Sources said it cancelled the tender after gasoline prices spiked on the news that it was looking to purchase the relatively substantial volume of fuel

* But Nigeria, in the midst of fuel queues, is still likely to increase gasoline imports in coming weeks, sources said (Reporting By Libby George and Ron Bousso)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.