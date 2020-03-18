UPDATE 1-Glut of Nigerian crude swells as virus cuts demand

* Qua Iboe crude differential slumps to multi-year low * Nigeria expected to cut official selling prices * Weak demand, lack of storage weighs on market (Adds analyst quote, context) By Alex Lawler LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - A glut of unsold, high quality Nigerian crude has built up because of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on demand and ample alternative supplies, putting extreme downward pressure on prices. Globally, the oil market has lost around half its value this month as the coronavirus has led to a collapse in demand. Brent crude on Wednesday reached a 16-year low close to $25 a barrel. At the same time, supply is growing as major producers are pumping flat out to gain market share after Moscow refused to back deeper production cuts at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its OPEC+ allies. Nigeria, which produces some of the easiest-to-refine crude that typically commands a premium, has 30 or more unsold April-loading cargoes, traders say, equal to 30 million barrels or 30 percent of daily world demand. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) last week put the number as high as 50. Demand has dropped as nations take unprecedented measures to limit the spread of the virus. A lack of options for storage, as well as rising freight costs have also deterred buyers. "It's a very large overhang," said a trader of Nigerian crude, who asked not to be named. "It can be the best price and margin in the world, but there is no storage for crude and product as demand collapses and shipping is going through the roof." One trader expected differentials to go lower. Nigeria's largest crude stream, Qua Iboe, valued at a premium of $3.00 a barrel to benchmark dated Brent in December, was offered at dated Brent minus 70 cents this week, two traders said. That would be the lowest in many years. Qua Iboe BFO-QUA was last valued at parity with dated Brent in 2005, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. "Qua is being assessed at a discount to dated Brent for the first time in over 10 years," said Eugene Lindell, an analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna. "High freight rates and bargain-bin official selling prices(OSPs) for April-loading Middle Eastern barrels are also playing a role." NORTH SEA ALSO WEAKER A lack of demand has also depressed North Sea crude differentials, although companies say they are not struggling to sell. "We've not had any issues," one North Sea trader said. The differential for Forties crude BFO-FOT, the largest crude stream underpinning the dated Brent benchmark, has fallen to dated Brent minus 75 cents, the lowest since December 2018 according to Refinitiv data. The May programmes for Nigerian crude will emerge in the coming days and add another 50 cargoes or 50 million barrels to the already ample supplies. Given the overhang, traders predict Nigeria will cut its OSPs for April crude, which are expected imminently. There is no sign of companies in Nigeria, Angola or the North Sea restraining production because of lower demand - if anything, they are maximising output to try to raise cash, trade sources say. "At $30 a barrel they just want money," one said. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Barbara Lewis)