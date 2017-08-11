Protesters storm Shell crude flow station in Nigeria's Niger Delta

AKUKU-TORU, Nigeria, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Nigerian protesters stormed a crude oil flow station owned by Shell in the restive Niger Delta on Friday, demanding jobs and infrastructure development, a Reuters witness said.

The protesters complained they did not benefit from oil production in their area, a common refrain in the impoverished swampland that produces most of Nigeria's oil. They also demanded an end to oil pollution in the area.

Soldiers and security guards did not disperse the crowd as they entered the Belema Flow Station in Rivers State, which feeds oil into Shell's Bonny export terminal.

Shell had no immediate comment, and it was not immediately clear whether there was an impact on oil production.

While Bonny Light crude oil is currently under force majeure due to the closure of the Trans Niger Pipeline, exports continue via another export line. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; additional reporting by Libby George; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)