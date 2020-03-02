Hot Stocks
Nigerian oil firm Lekoil says audit shows it had no complicity in loan fraud

LAGOS, March 2 (Reuters) - Nigerian oil firm Lekoil said on Monday that an audit into the $184 million loan scam uncovered “no evidence of complicity” from any of its company directors or employees.

The firm had said in January that an announced $184 million loan with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) was fraudulent and seemed to have been the result of a “complex facade” constructed by individuals pretending to represent the QIA.

In Monday’s statement, Lekoil described the fraud as “elaborate and sophisticated”.

Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Edmund Blair

