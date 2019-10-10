Funds News
October 10, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nigeria seeks $62 bln from oil companies -attorney general

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria is seeking $62 billion from oil companies under regulations that allow the government to revisit revenue-sharing deals on petroleum sales if crude prices exceed $20 a barrel, the attorney general told Reuters on Thursday.

“Computing the amount that should be credited to the Nigerian government if the law was effectively applied, that translates to around $62 billion against the IOCs (international oil companies),” Abubakar Malami said in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
