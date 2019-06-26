NNPC gets temporary alternate board chair, replacing outgoing Kachikwu

LAGOS, June 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a temporary alternate chairman for state oil company NNPC, the company said in a statement.

The appointment fills a gap left by the end of Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu’s term as minister of state for petroleum. Since Kachikwu’s term ended, the petroleum industry veteran and regular fixture at OPEC meetings is no longer on the NNPC board.

Buhari, who was himself the petroleum minister during his first term in office, remains the chairman of the board.

Dr. Thomas M.A. John, a former group managing director of NNPC, will hold the position until Buhari appoints either a petroleum minister or minister of state for petroleum.