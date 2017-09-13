FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria unlikely to join OPEC cuts before March -oil minister
September 13, 2017 / 6:32 PM / a month ago

Nigeria unlikely to join OPEC cuts before March -oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria is very unlikely to join OPEC’s cuts in oil production before March, its oil minister said on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu also told reporters that an extension to the cartel’s cuts, which are an attempt to stabilise oil prices, was possible since volumes of oil stocks were still a challenge.

“I will not be surprised if an extension to the cuts is contemplated post-March, given the sort of volumes I‘m still seeing, because as long as the volumes are still a challenge we will continue to do everything that we need to do to tighten up the market.” (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Susan Fenton)

