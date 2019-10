Nigeria Sept crude oil and condensate output 2.1-2.2 mln bpd -NNPC director

FUJAIRAH, UAE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s September crude oil and condensate output was 2.1-2.2 million barrels per day, the director of its state oil company said on Tuesday.

Nigeria will make cuts to crude oil output to comply with OPEC output targets, Mele Kolo Kyari of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) told an industry conference in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Nigeria is also discussing potential investment opportunities with ADNOC and Aramco in Nigeria, and discussing potential gasoline supply with Aramco trading.