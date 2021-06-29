Nigeria's senate presents oil overhaul bill to full chamber for passage - order paper

ABUJA, June 29 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s senate will on Tuesday present a long-awaited oil overhaul bill to the full chamber for passage, according to an order paper seen by Reuters.

The president sent the bill to the National Assembly in September last year, and the presentation to the full chamber means the senate is ready to pass the package, although the timeline of passage was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh, writing by Libby George, editing by Louise Heavens)