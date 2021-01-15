Nigeria's Heirs Holdings buys 45% of oilfield OML 17 -statements

LAGOS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Shell Nigeria completed a $533 million sale of its stakes in an onshore oilfield in Nigeria to local company TNOG Oil and Gas Limited, it said in a statement on Friday.

In a separate statement, TNOG owner Heirs Holdings said it had taken a 45% stake in the field, acquiring the stakes of Shell, Total and Eni.

The field has production capacity of 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and estimated reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Heirs said. (Reporting By Libby George Editing by Chris Reese)