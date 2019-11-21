Financials
November 21, 2019 / 7:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria's excess crude account held $325 mln on Nov 20 -accountant general

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s excess crude account stood at $324.54 million as of November 20, the accountant general said on Thursday.

Ahmed Idris gave the figure during a meeting of the country’s National Economic Council. The oil savings account, which holds dollar reserves from sales of crude above the assumed benchmark price, contained $1.92 billion as of June 2018.

The council also resolved to invest $250 million in the country’s sovereign wealth fund and consider ways it can leverage a portion of the country’s pension assets for co-investment with the fund. (Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
