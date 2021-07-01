UPDATE 1-Nigerian Senate passes oil overhaul bill

(Adds detail on amendments to the bill)

ABUJA, July 1 (Reuters) - The Nigerian Senate passed a long-awaited oil industry reform bill which will overhaul nearly every aspect of oil and gas production in the West African country, in a plenary session witnessed by Reuters on Thursday.

The House of Representatives had passed the bill earlier.

Each chamber made small changes to the underlying bill, meaning the members will have to meet in conference to clear the package before it can be signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh, writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jan Harvey)