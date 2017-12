LAGOS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has begun a nationwide strike over the laying off of its workers, its general secretary said on Monday.

Lumumba Okugbawa, the general secretary, said office workers and staff working in distribution were among those taking part in industrial action across Nigeria. PENGASSAN is one of the country’s two main oil unions. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, editing by Louise Heavens)