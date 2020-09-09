All four of Nigeria's refineries are currently shut down, says NNPC chief

LAGOS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - All four of the refineries in Nigeria, Africa’s top oil exporter, are currently shut down, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

Mele Kyari, speaking on Nigeria’s Channels TV, said the refineries were shut down because pipelines feeding crude oil into them were badly damaged. He also said Nigeria is in talks over a model of operating refineries in which the government would be a minority shareholder. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)