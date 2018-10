LAGOS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sixteen people were killed after a fire broke out on Friday on an oil pipeline in the southeast of Nigeria, a spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation told Reuters.

The state oil company said the fire occurred along the Osisioma axis near the Aba depot and emergency services had now been deployed to the scene. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)