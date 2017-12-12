FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Major Nigerian oil union to meet government before planned strikes
Sections
Featured
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
New York Subway attack
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 12, 2017 / 2:31 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Major Nigerian oil union to meet government before planned strikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABUJA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A major Nigerian oil union that has threatened to launch a nationwide strike next week will meet government officials on Wednesday to discuss their labour dispute, the union’s general secretary said on Tuesday.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), whose members mainly work in the upstream oil industry, would hold talks with the Labour Ministry without one of the firms at the centre of the row being present, Lumumba Okugbawa, general secretary of the union, said in a statement.

The strike, planned from Dec. 18, could hit oil production and dent exports, as they did in December last year during a PENGASSAN action against ExxonMobil.

The dispute arose after domestic oil and gas companies and marginal field operators laid off union members. Marginal fields refer to discoveries made by oil majors during exploration of larger acreages but which have been left for others to develop.

PENGASSAN has asked the government to force the management of those companies to recall the workers. The union said the firms ordered “mass” lay offs but has not given figures.

Oil output from Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude exporter, has been volatile over the past two years due to militant attacks, pipeline theft and sabotage and industrial action.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Additional reporting by Libby George in London; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.