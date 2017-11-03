Niger Delta Avengers group says ends ceasefire in Nigeria oil hub - website

LAGOS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers said on Friday its ceasefire on attacks in the country’s southern oil-rich region was at an end.

“We can assure you that every oil installation in our region will feel the warmth of the wrath of the Niger Delta Avengers,” the group said in a statement on its website.

Attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta in 2016 cut Nigeria’s oil production to its lowest level in at least 30 years. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Gareth Jones)