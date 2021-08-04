Nigeria approves NNPC's acquisition of 20% stake in Dangote's oil refinery for $2.76 billion -oil minister

ABUJA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the state-oil firm’s acquisition of a 20% stake in Dangote’s oil refinery for $2.76 billion, the country’s junior oil minister Timipre Sylva said.

The government also approved contract awards for the rehabilitation of the country’s two refineries in Warri and Kaduna to Saipem SPA and Saipem contracting limited for a total sum of $1.484 billion, the minister said. (Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Chris Reese)