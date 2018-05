ABUJA, May 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government plans to create a powerful energy regulator with broad oversight of the oil and gas sector, according to draft versions of sweeping reforms known collectively as the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The draft laws were posted on the Nigerian legislature’s website on April 30 and are the versions intended for the Senate, the upper house of parliament. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Adrian Croft)