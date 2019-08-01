Nigeria oil union threatens industrial action in Chevron dispute

ABUJA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - One of Nigeria’s main oil and gas trade unions on Thursday threatened to take industrial action over a staffing dispute with Chevron.

In a statement, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said it was prepared to take industrial action if the U.S. oil major did not comply with its wishes within seven days over a reduction of the company’s workforce.

A Chevron spokesman said he was unable to provide immediate comment. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by David Goodman)