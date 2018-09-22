FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Nigeria oil unions threaten nationwide strike over Chevron dispute

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s two main oil unions have prepared their members for possible nationwide industrial action over a staffing dispute with Chevron, they said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Nigeria Union Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said they “will not hesitate to embark on nationwide industrial action” and had put members on “red alert” to do so.

Chevron did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)

