ABUJA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria state oil firm NNPC is aiming to boost oil production to three million barrels per day by 2023, it said on Thursday.

NNPC said strategic partnerships and new investments in upstream are essential for it to meet its target, its managing director, Mele Kyari, told the head of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) in Abuja. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Chris Reese)