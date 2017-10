YENAGOA, Nigeria Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Nigerian army will carry out training exercises in the restive southern Niger Delta oil production hub from Oct. 7 to Oct. 28, it said on Monday.

Military spokesman Aminu Iliyasu said the exercises in tasks such as logistics and medical care would be carried out within the states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by David Goodman)