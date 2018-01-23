FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 5:34 PM / in an hour

Nigerian state oil firm's board to decide on refinery financiers this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) board will decide on the financiers for its three major refineries this month, the state oil firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The three refineries are in the cities of Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.

“We are pushing towards the final selection of our financiers and we expect that when that is done, we’ll get the agreements and present them to our board, meeting this month, to secure their endorsement,” said Maikanti Baru, the head of the NNPC, according to the statement. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Adrian Croft)

