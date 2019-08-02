Company News
August 2, 2019 / 3:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigerian union suspends industrial action planned over Chevron dispute

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - One of Nigeria’s main oil and gas trade unions on Friday said it had suspended planned industrial action related to a staffing dispute with U.S. oil major Chevron .

In a statement, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said the suspension of the plans, which were announced on Thursday in connection with a reduction of the company’s workforce, followed talks brokered by the state oil company. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter)

