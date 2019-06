LAGOS, June 20 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new group managing director of the state oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that Mele Kolo Kyari, a geologist, had been appointed alongside seven chief operating officers. Buhari began his second four-year term last month after winning a presidential election earlier this year. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kevin Liffey)