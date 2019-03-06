Nigeria's Nembe Creek Trunk Line should be back up "very soon" - Aiteo

ABUJA, March 6 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Nembe Creek Trunk Line, one of the two major lines transporting Bonny Light crude oil, should be back up “very soon”, operator Aiteo said on Wednesday.

The line was shut on Feb. 28, Aiteo said on Monday, due to an undisclosed outage.

“Everything is under control and it should be up and running very soon,” a company spokesman said in an email on Wednesday, without giving more details.