Nigeria's oil minister and Saudi Aramco discuss investment options -Nigeria oil ministry

LAGOS, April 24 (Reuters) - Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Kachikwu and the president of Saudi Aramco have discussed investment options in the midstream and downstream sector, Nigeria’s petroleum ministry said on Wednesday in a tweet.

Kachikwu is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. The ministry said the minister and Aramco officials discussed “areas of shared investment interests and existing viable investment options in the midstream and downstream sector”. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)