Seven killed in oil platform ladder installation blast in southern Nigeria - NNPC

LAGOS, July 8 (Reuters) - An explosion at the Gbetiokun oil field in southern Nigeria’s Niger Delta region during the installation of a ladder on a platform killed seven people, the state oil company said on Wednesday.

“Detailed investigation of the cause of the explosion has commenced, while the Department of Petroleum Resources has been duly notified,” the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said in a statement about the incident, which happened on Tuesday. It said “all personnel on board the platform” had been accounted for. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)