UPDATE 1-Nigeria ready to reduce oil output to boost prices - statement

ABUJA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria is willing to reduce oil output to help secure higher prices, the spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Wednesday, after an envoy from Saudi Arabia called on the African nation to adhere to a deal on production cuts.

Nigeria, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is party to a pact to curb output to support prices, although OPEC data showed its output rose in January. Saudi Arabia is OPEC’s biggest producer.

The president told the visiting Saudi envoy, Ahmed Qattan, that “Nigeria was willing to go along with the Saudi initiative in limiting output so that prices would go up,” the presidential spokesman said in a statement after a meeting in Abuja.

“I will speak with the minister of state petroleum. I will call for the latest production figures. I know that it is in our interest to listen. We will cooperate,” Buhari told the envoy, according to the statement.

The Petroleum Ministry said Nigeria was producing 1.78 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in January, alongside 350,000 bpd on condensates.