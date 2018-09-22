Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss shipping vessel in Nigerian waters - ship operator

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pirates kidnapped 12 crew members from a Swiss merchant vessel on Saturday in Nigerian waters as it travelled between the west African country’s commercial capital Lagos and the city of Port Harcourt, the ship’s operator said in a statement.

Massoel Shipping said the pirates boarded the vessel, which was carrying wheat, and kidnapped 12 of the 19 crew. The company did not give the nationalities of the crew members. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)