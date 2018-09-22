FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 22, 2018 / 6:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss shipping vessel in Nigerian waters - ship operator

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pirates kidnapped 12 crew members from a Swiss merchant vessel on Saturday in Nigerian waters as it travelled between the west African country’s commercial capital Lagos and the city of Port Harcourt, the ship’s operator said in a statement.

Massoel Shipping said the pirates boarded the vessel, which was carrying wheat, and kidnapped 12 of the 19 crew. The company did not give the nationalities of the crew members. (Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.