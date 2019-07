(Corrects to “could submit” not “to submit”)

ABUJA, July 10 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari could submit his cabinet nominees this week, the senate president said on Wednesday.

The senate must vet and approve any nominees, and it is scheduled to go into recess until September by the end of the month. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Andrew Heavens)